Frank Holstad

June 18, 1935 - October 22, 2022

He was preceded in passing by his Mom Verna and Dad Jeffrey, brother Norm and sisters, Arlene, Emlyn, and Verda.

He is survived by his daughter Kathy (Phillip) Arnold, Son Jeff (Julie) Holstad. 3 Granddaughters Nychelle (Mike) Calkins 2 GD's Karah and Kaycee, Kjersti (Travis) Johnson, and Bayli (AJ) Bassamore.

His surviving siblings, Gerald (Evie), Vern, Ronald, Darrol, Shirley, and Virgil (Sally) have been his rock and will miss Frank deeply.Dad lived his life his way and passed in his happy place. All his Nieces and Nephews and their families loved him and enjoyed being around him. He taught a lot of his extended family tree how to play chess and some still play because of his influence on them. He was an old school rancher and many sought his advice about animals.

You are one of a kind Dad and now you can rest them old bones. We will have a celebration of life sometime next year when all can be present.

Please, if you feel the need donate to "Rocky Mountain Elk foundation".

To leave condolences for the family and see photos of Frank, www.hustonjost.com.