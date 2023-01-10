Frank Ellis Hamby

September 26, 1931 - December 23, 2022

Frank Ellis Hamby, 91, died peacefully on December 23, 2022 in the company of his family.

Ellis was born on Sept 26 1931 to Mack and Estella Hamby in Albany, Oregon. Ellis grew up on his family's farm in Jefferson, Oregon, and graduated from Jefferson High School in 1949. Ellis was a fifth-generation farmer and worked on Mack's dairy farm after graduating high school.

Ellis met Blanch Joan Gates on a blind date in 1950 and they eloped in Roseburg, Oregon on December 15, 1951. After getting married, Ellis and Jo farmed on the Santiam River in Jefferson.

Ellis was faced with adversity when he contracted polio in July of 1959, at 29 years old. This diagnosis forced Ellis to stop farming and challenged him to cultivate a new career path. Ellis became the Marion County Justice of the Peace for 15 years, while also holding a real estate license and an insurance license, before starting Hamby Realty in Jefferson in 1966. Ellis and Jo operated Hamby Realty for over 30 years until Nancy took over the business in 1996.

Ellis and Jo were partners in building and operating the Plantation Inn that had quite a good reputation as a steakhouse and bar. Over the years they owned several taverns while being involved with residential construction and real estate sales.

In 1996, Ellis retired and spent his time traveling throughout Western North America with Jo, storm-watching at the Oregon coast, taking funny photos of his family, creating innovative accessibility gadgets, and having daily coffee with his pals at the Plantation Inn and Welcome Inn.

Ellis is survived and deeply missed by his loving wife Jo of 71 years; and his children, Jess (wife Allyson), Nancy, LuAnn, and Lisa (husband Scott). He will be forever remembered for his resilience, intelligence, kind nature, and spectacular sense of humor. His legacy will carry on by his six grandchildren, Erin, Megan, Julia, Dylan, Ali, and Ian. His memory lives on in his five great-grandchildren, Jordan, Aliyah, Wyatt, Hannah, and Lily.

Ellis was predeceased by his father Mack, his mother Estella, and son-in-law Jeff.

A celebration of life will be held in the Summer of 2023