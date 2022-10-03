Frank Dudley Knight

December 12, 1935 - September 6, 2022

Frank Dudley Knight, born December 12, 1935, in Hillsboro, OR died peacefully September 6, 2022 with his son at his bedside.

One of eight children, Frank spent much of his childhood on a farm where he developed a love for reading at a young age. He spent summers working on a farm in eastern Oregon. After graduating in 1954 from Laurelwood Academy in Gaston, he served in the US Army for 2 years. After his Army days, he continued his education at Walla Walla College, WA and went on to graduate from Willamette University School of Law in 1961 and was a member of Phi Delta Phi legal fraternity.

In 1963 he married Ronna Hardman of Independence, OR and adopted her two young daughters Cheryl and Tamara. In 1965 Frank Douglas was born rounding out the family.

Frank had a long and illustrious law career beginning as a Law Clerk for Lane Co. Circuit Court 1962-63. The family moved to Corvallis where Knight served as Benton Co. Deputy District Attorney from 1963-65, then was hired as the first full-time District Attorney of Benton County serving the community from 1965-72. Along the way he also taught business law at Oregon State. After retiring as District Attorney, he joined the law firm of Jack Joyce and Don Todorovich. In 1973 he was appointed Circuit Court Judge by Governor Tom McCall where he served the community until he retired on June 30, 1997. Shortly thereafter he was given the title of Senior Judge by the Supreme Court, donating thirty-five days a year of free service for five years.

For leisure Frank enjoyed playing Duplicate Bridge, where he was a fierce competitor. His other passion was golf hitting several Hole-In-One shots and receiving trophies to prove it! A sports fan, he enjoyed attending OSU Football and Baseball games, but he especially loved OSU Women's Basketball, supporting their program faithfully for decades.

Frank leaves behind two sisters, one brother, his three children, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A dedicated and humble man, he will be celebrated October 8th. For information contact McHenry Funeral home at 541-757-8141.