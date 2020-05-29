September 21, 1944 – May 19, 2020
Frank Bolf, 75, motored off to his next great adventure May 19, 2020 after a very brief stay at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House.
Frank was born in Temple, Texas to Bernard and Lillie Bolf. The family moved to Portland for a short time, then to Lebanon where Frank helped his grandmother on the family farm.
After he finished high school, Frank served in the Vietnam War then later settled in Albany. He married Maggie De La Rosa who has four children (Pam, Anthony, Monolito and Lisa, all from a previous marriage). They later divorced. In 1985, he remarried Aurelia Davis who has three children (Michelle, Kelsey and Cory).
Frank was a member of American Street Masters, an Albany classic car club, for several decades. He served as President and Vice President for many of those years. Frank made so many wonderful friends through the car club and its activities which included cruise-ins, rod runs, swap meets and holiday toy drives. He had the gift of gab, so was well liked by all and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.
Frank is survived by his wife, Aurelia, step-daughter Michelle, step-son Cory, sister Betty Walls (Terry), brothers Bernie Bolf, Ken Bolf and Ron Bolf (Cori), along with numerous nephews, a niece and many cousins.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice. Due to the pandemic, a celebration of Frank’s life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
