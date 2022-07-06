Frank A. Ragulsky

October 25, 1946 - June 30, 2022

Frank A. Ragulsky died peacefully at his home in Corvallis, Oregon, Thursday, June 30, 2022, with his loving wife by his side. He was 75 years old. Frank was born to Frank and Helen Ragulsky (Gorshe), October 25, 1946, in Pueblo, Colorado. He met the love of his life, Jane (Webb), in a college biology class. They were married June 21, 1969.

Frank centered his life on his love for family. Besides his loving wife of 53 years, Frank had a deep love for his daughter, Chrissy, son, Tim, daughter-in-law, Chayla, and his grandchildren. He strove to be the best grandfather possible to his five grandchildren, Shannon, Elise, Ryan, Madison, and Matthew, and they were a great source of joy for him. Frank was the oldest of eight children. He loved his siblings and many nieces and nephews, despite being many miles apart. He is survived by brothers Ron, Tom and Joe, and sisters Mary, Jeannie and Phyllis. He was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Helen, and brother Robert.

Frank and Jane loved to travel together. In 2001 they traveled to Alaska where they immediately fell in love with the state's beauty and fishing. After repeated visits to the state, they had a home built in Homer, Alaska, overlooking Kachemak Bay. Frank and Jane took trips to New Zealand, Australia, Ireland, Scotland, and England.

Frank was addicted to fishing. It began when he was four years old, as he and his dad learned how to catch rainbow trout. He and his brothers backpacked to high lakes in the Sangre De Cristo mountain range in pursuit of trophy trout. Frank was a master at recalling the many hundreds of fishing and hunting trips he took with family and friends.

Frank fished in many places, but most enjoyed fishing in Alaska. His fishing buddies called him "Sockeye Frank" for the many sockeye salmon he caught on the Kenai River. It was his delight to share his catch from Alaska with family, neighbors, and anyone who liked to eat fish.

Frank earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Colorado State University Pueblo, a Master of Arts from Adams State University, and a Doctorate of Education from Oklahoma State University.

Frank's career began in 1969, teaching journalism at St. Bonaventure University in Olean, New York. In 1972 Frank and Jane moved to Oklahoma. Frank earned his doctorate, taught journalism, and was the associate publisher for news at the Daily O'Collegian newspaper at Oklahoma State University. In 1975 Frank was hired as the director of student print and broadcast media at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. In 1982 Frank was selected to be the director of student media at Oregon State University. Frank retired from OSU in 2009 after 27 years. He continued to work at Lane Community College, teaching journalism classes, and advising the Torch newspaper and the literary magazine. He left Lane Community College in 2011, and worked at Hewlett Packard in business development for two years.

Frank was a member of the Western Association of University Publications Managers where he served as president twice and treasurer for many years. Frank's students landed media jobs all over the country and the world. He stayed connected to many of them through social media.

Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass, 10 a.m. Friday, July 8th at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th Street, Corvallis, Oregon. Burial will take place in Homer, Alaska, overlooking beautiful Kachemak Bay, when the salmon are running.