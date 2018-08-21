October 4, 1932 — August 14, 2018
Fran, 85, died August 14 in Turner.
He was born in Custer, South Dakota, moving to Scio in 1948 and working at Van Ply Mill and Wah Chang both in Albany. In 1974, Fran started working for Casey Industrial, traveling all over the United States for different jobs, and retired in 2008.
Since then, he split time living between Antioch, California and Turner.
Fran liked Model T’s and classic cars. He was an avid reader and loved being with his family.
Fran is survived by daughters, Linda (Paul) Russak of Turner and Francene (Gary) Adams-Minten on Turner; sister, Helen Boyer of Antioch, California; three grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Melody; and brother, Louie.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 24, 2018 at Turner Christian Church, where he was a member.
Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Association or the Willamette Valley Humane Society.
