October 29, 1921 - March 12, 2023

Francis Gerding, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully at the age of 101 on March 12, 2023 surrounded by his family.

He was born October 29, 1921 to Henry Sr. and Mathilde Leder Gerding in Corvallis, Oregon. He graduated from Corvallis High School in 1939. He married Carroll Lampert in 1949.

Francis worked in the family feed and grocery store, Gerding's Market, until he retired in 1981.

Francis was drafted into the Army during World War ll, and served from 1943 to 1946. He attained the rank of sergeant, and was a member of the General George Patton's Third Army in Europe, serving in the infamous Battle of the Bulge.

Francis was an active member of the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Corvallis. He joined the Knights of Columbus in 1940. He served on many committees and projects at the church over the years. In 1986 he joined the 4th Degree Knights and served as Purser for 25 years.

Francis enjoyed spending time outdoors. Some of his favorite times included camping, hunting, and fishing with his family. He loved farming, gardening, and watching his family play sports. He founded the Blue Ribbonaires 4H Club in 1950 and served as the leader for 30 years. He was also a lifelong Beaver fan.

Francis and Carroll together raised six children, Bob (Chris) Gerding, Ben (Sue) Gerding, Jerry (Janet) Gerding, Jeanne (Paul) Long, Sandy (Dan) Gellatly, and Sharon (Dennis) Gibson. They were further blessed with 17 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Francis was preceded in death by his parents, brothers and their wives Leo and Mary Gerding and Henry (Hank) and Dolores Gerding.

The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th Street, Corvallis, on Friday, March 17 at 1:00 p.m. The Rosary will be prayed at 12:30 prior to the funeral. Family and friends are invited to a reception immediately following. A private burial is scheduled for Saturday, March 18 at St. Mary's Cemetery.

Donations can be made to support Stone Soup Corvallis through St. Mary's Catholic Church or Benton County 4-H Association.