September 13, 1958 — July 6, 2018

Francis “Frank” C. Plattner, 59, of Lebanon, died Friday at his home.

Frank was born September 13, 1958, in Lebanon. Frank had resided in Lebanon his entire life and graduated from Lebanon High School in 1976.

Frank worked for Crown B Logging for 34 years before going to work for Ward Contracting, Inc. in 2010.

Frank was a member of the Oregon Hunters Association. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his son, Bradley Plattner of Lebanon; mother, Verle Plattner of Lebanon; and sisters, Helen (David) Mollman and Mary (William) Cole all of Bend.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gabriel “Mike” Plattner; and brother, Michael Plattner.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 14, at the Sodaville Evangelical Church.

Contributions in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society and sent in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355.

