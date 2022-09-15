Francis Christopher Aloysius Marthaller

December 2, 1955 – September 4, 2022

ALBANY - Born December 2, 1955, in Aberdeen, WA, passed away peacefully at his home on September 4, 2022, in Albany, OR with his beloved wife of 46 years, Melinda "Mindy."

Francis is a graduate of Toledo High, class of 1974 and worked for Georgia Pacific for 37 years.

Francis is preceded in death by his father Henry Anthony Marthaller and mother Mary Hempton Connor. Sisters: Katherine Anne, Betty Jo, Mary Lou; and brother Raphael Bruce.

Francis is survived by his wife Melinda "Mindy" of Albany, OR; Son, Anthony James, wife Tricia; Grandsons: Duncan & Callen of Texas; Granddaughter Sophie of Albany, OR.

Michael Howard, wife Jennifer; Granddaughters: Natalie of Albany, OR, Ashley; great-grandchildren Avison & Cade of Waldport, OR, Robert Christopher and Julia of Newport, OR. Brothers: Michael Anthony & wife Susie of Washington, James Henry & wife Sally of Three Rivers, OR, Phillip Joseph & wife Susan of Washington and many nieces & nephews!

Services will be September 23, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. St. Mary's Parrish, 815 Broadalbin St. SW, Albany, OR. 97322

Reception immediately following at Marthaller residence.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).