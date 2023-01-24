 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Frances Louise McDonald

Frances Louise McDonald

May 31, 1943 - January 22, 2023

Frances Louise McDonald, 79, of Lebanon passed away Sunday. She was born in Lebanon to Raymond Millard and Winifred Phedora (Morris) Robertson.

Frances has lived all over the country including Cascadia and the Kenai Penisula in Alaska. She loved to fish, travel and cook.

Frances is survived by children: Dina and Rich Dysinger of Albany, Raymond and Silvia McDonald of Springlake, North Carolina, Phillip and Jennifer McDonald of Gold Beach, Kathy Craig of Sterling, Alaska; 14 grandchildren; and six great grandchildren; cousins: Jane Gourley, Ted Stock, Nat Stock, Jon Stock, Janice Powell; several nieces and nephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Jim Robertson, Bob Robertson and Michael Robertson.

Graveside Service 2:00 pm Friday January 27th at Gilliland Cemetery in Sweet Home.

Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

