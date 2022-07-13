November 29, 1930 - July 6, 2022

Frances Lorraine Winstead, 91, of Corvallis passed away Wednesday. She was born in York, Nebraska, to Erving and Hilda Harden. In 1937 the family moved to a farmhouse on White Oak Dr. in Corvallis.

She married Merle Neer in 1947 and had three children. She divorced Merle in 1978 and married Roy Winstead on March 2, 1979.

Frances worked with Merle, painted homes and varnished cabinets that he and his dad built in Lewisburg. Merle and Frances also cut and split firewood for extra money. Merle would cut the firewood and Frances would stack, load and deliver it. She then started selling real estate for O'Hara Real Estate and eventually started Timber Town Realty in Philomath until she retired.

She enjoyed gardening, working in her yard, feeding and watching birds. She also enjoyed traveling with Roy and visiting places across the United States.

Frances is survived by her daughter Charlotte Randall of Clinton, Montana; son Allan Neer of Corvallis; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Roy Winstead in 2014; and daughter Karen Hay in 2010.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 19th at Peace Lutheran Church in Philomath. Viewing will be 1 to 1:45 p.m. at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens. Final burial will be 2 p.m. at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens.

Memorial Contributions can be made in her name to Peace Lutheran Church in Philomath.

Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com