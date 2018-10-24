January 24, 1923 — October 23, 2018
Frances Katherine Stock, 95, of Sweet Home, passed away surrounded by her family on Tuesday, October 23.
Frances was born in Fromburg, Montana on January 24, 1923 to John and Bertha (Bracewell) Morris. Much of her youth was spent on the Southern Oregon coast. She moved with her family to Lebanon in 1938.
She married James Earl Stock December 25, 1941.Upon graduating from Lebanon Union High School in June of 1942, she joined her husband, Jim, who was serving in the Army, in Los Angeles; later traveling to Georgia and eventually settling in the Potsdam and Buffalo, New York areas where Jim taught in the military college. During this time Frances found work in retail.
Upon the end of World War II, Jim and Frances moved to Sweet Home to begin a family and to eventually start Clear Lumber Company. Frances was primarily a homemaker until 1971, when she took over the bookkeeping for Clear Lumber. Frances was also instrumental in partnering with Jim in the development of the Safeway shopping center in Sweet Home and the establishment of Camp Koinonia, a church camp and retreat center on the Santiam River.
Frances' passion in life was her family and her church. When not keeping a bustling household under control; her time, energy and social life were poured into her church. First, at Sweet Home Church of Christ and then, at Riverside Christian Church. Frances’ quiet, deep, and gracious faith was a blessing to many. All who knew her; knew that they were often recipients of her prayers.
Frances is survived by her children, Ted and Rogene Stock of Sweet Home, Janice and Jerry Powell of Powell Butte, Nat and Mary Stock of Encinitas, California, Sylvia Stock and her husband, Bill Kisselburgh of Sweet Home, and Jon Stock of Portland; brother-in-law, John Wills of Mill City; sister-in-law, Betty Morris of LaPine; 18 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Jim Stock; by her son, Skip Stock; and by eight siblings.
Viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, October 26 at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 27 at Sweet Home Mennonite Church 1266 44th Ave. Sweet Home. Final burial will be at Gilliland Cemetery.
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.