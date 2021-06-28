Frances "Fran" Rieke

May 11, 1939 – June 21, 2021

Frances "Fran" Irene Rieke, 82, formerly of Lebanon, died Monday, at her Salem home.

Fran was born May 11, 1939 in Grand Junction, Colorado, the daughter of Christopher and Suzanne Stockemer. She moved to Sweet Home when she was 14 years old and later married Gerald Cruise. He preceded her in death in 1965. She then married Arthur "Kay" Rieke on September 7, 1974, in Reno, Nevada. Kay preceded her in death on May 8, 2015.

Fran had worked at Lucille's Women's Clothing store until its closure and then worked at Walmart as manager of the Jewelry Department until her retirement.

Fran was a member of the Lebanon Free Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening, painting, and doing ceramics. Fran truly loved to help other people and loved her Lord.

Fran is survived by her children, Bruce Cruise, Karen Pitt, Jerry (Jolene) Cruise and Julie (Tracy) Louden, step-sons, Bob (Donella) Rieke, Mark (Faith) Rieke and Tim (Vale) Rieke, brother, Paul Stockemer, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be from 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home.