Frances "Fran" Kathleen Neavoll

August 9, 1942 - October 20, 2022

Frances "Fran" Kathleen Neavoll, 80, of Salem, Oregon passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

Frances was born in Lebanon, Oregon on August 9, 1942, growing up in Fairview, a small rural community near Lebanon. She was one of four children, brothers, George and Jesse; Sister, Florence.

She graduated from Fairview Grade School in 1956 and Lebanon Union High School in 1960.

She moved to Salem, Oregon the night of her High School graduation to live with her sister and find employment. She began her working career with the State Treasury Department in the State Capitol and 43 years later retired from the State Department of Transportation.

Frances collected cookie cutters, cookie cookbooks and absolutely loved baking. She baked goods for Willamette Humane Society's Christmas Bazaar, St. Vincent De Paul Society lunch program, and the Salvation Army shelter. She participated in the Oregon State Fair Food Division since 1980, entering 20 different kinds of cookies each year.

She was chosen twice to participate in the National Pillsbury Bakeoff in 1996 and 2004. Frances' recipes were chosen twice in the Oregon Beef Cookoff and the Oregon Dairy Council Cookoff. She has won many national and state level cooking contest awards, winning $10,000 as a category winner at the 1996 Pillsbury Bakeoff for her Orange Glazed Tropical Scones.

Frances loved her family very much, spending weekends with her nieces and nephew; Judi, Jani and Johnny as they grew up.

Frances is preceded in death by her sister Florence, whom she will be laid to rest by in Lebanon, Oregon.

She is survived by her brother; George Neavoll.

A memorial service will be held Friday, December 9, 2022 at 1:00pm at Salem First Church of the Nazarene at 1550 Market St NE Salem, Oregon 97301. Following Fran's Memorial Service will be a Graveside Service at Lebanon IOOF Cemetery, 37295 Cemetery RD, Lebanon, Oregon 97355.

In lieu of flowers, Fran requested donations be made in her honor to Willamette Humane Society – 4246 Turner RD SE Salem, Oregon 97309 or P.O. 13005.