June 22 1994 - June 23, 2023

Fortress Oriakhi, 29, died on Friday, June 23, 2023 in Portland, OR.

Fortress was born on June 22, 1994 in Corvallis, OR to Chris and Lauretta Oriakhi. He grew up in Corvallis where he attended Lincoln Elementary School, Franklin Charter School, and Crescent Valley High School. In 2010 he moved to Nigeria where he would complete his high school education, graduating at the top of his class. He went on to attend Covenant University in Lagos, Nigeria, where he completed a bachelors degree in Electrical Engineering. Fortress was passionate about music and dreamed of being a rapper. He was an incredibly talented lyricist and was known for his ability to artfully put words to music, starting from a young age. Upon returning to the US in 2018, he decided to place his engineering career on hold indefinitely while he pursued his music with everything he had.

Fortress relocated to Portland in late 2022 and began working at It Takes a Village NW as a Direct Support worker, caring for individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities. He took a lot of pride in his work and was known for his "kind-heart, compassion, and above all his servant leadership".

During his final week, Fortress celebrated his sister and future brother in law's upcoming wedding at their shower, spent Fathers day with his dad, and visited his younger brother down in Corvallis, all while hosting his good friend Isi Ikhuoria who was visiting him from Nigeria. The two of them were driving home from doing karaoke for his birthday when they were brutally murdered early Friday morning. The murderer is still at large.

Survivors include Christopher Oriakhi (father), Lauretta Oriakhi (mother), Roseline Ehiemua (maternal grandmother), Maria Oriakhi (step-mother) Evangeline Oriakhi (sister), Gracious Oriakhi (brother), Aizenose Oriakhi (half-brother), Alenmuata Oriakhi (half-brother), countless cousins and even more friends.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., July 6th at Calvary Chapel Corvallis.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/fortress-oriakhi-funeral-memorial-expenses