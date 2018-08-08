June 28, 1938 — August 4, 2018
Floydene Miller, 80, of Brownsville, passed away Saturday at her home.
Born to Floyd and May Corey in rural Kansas, the family enjoyed barn dances with her daddy in the band as well as yearly camping travels between harvest and school starting. They moved to central California when she was 15. She moved to Tillamook, Oregon in 1965.
With her in heaven are her parents and two sons, Kenneth Palmtag and Steve Miller.
She is survived by her husband Cy Miller, who she met in 1975 and currently was living with in Brownsville; her sisters, Jean Sanborn, Hazel Howell and Naomie Baley; her children and their spouses Bill and Nora Palmtag, Cheryl and John Long, Debbie and Glenn Martin, and Randy and Robin Miller; grandchildren, Tom Martin, Mark McIntyre, Amanda Brewer, Jason Martin with his wife Sarah, Deena Palmtag, Glenn Martin, Justin Pearson, Anna Miller, and Garrett Miller; eleven great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Although we will miss her, we know that we will all be together again in heaven.
A celebration of her life will be at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 11, 2018 at the Central Valley Church in Halsey.
Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
