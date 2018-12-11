July 23, 1920 — December 7, 2018
Floydella Adaline Alexander, of Alpine, Oregon pass away on December 7, 2018
She was born July 23, 1920 in Boulder, Colorado to parents Floyd and Adeline Miller.
Floydella graduated in 1938 from Molalla High School and earned an Associate’s Degree from LBCC.
She married Nile Alexander on March 24, 1942 in Redmond, Oregon. Nile was a World War II Veteran.
She was interested in 4-H Cooking, Sewing, and Knitting and a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary for 50 years and the Alpine Assembly of God Church
She was preceded in death by husband, Nile Alexander; son, David Alexander; and grandson, Justin Alexander.
Survivors are daughters, Donna Payne of Brookfield, Missouri and Joanne Alexander of Crawfordsville, Oregon; sons, George Alexander and wife, Dottie of Corvallis, Richard Alexander and wife, Erma of Monroe, Oregon and Larry Alexander and wife, Maddy of Crawfordsville; 17 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and 16 great-great-grandchildren.
Floydella requested no flowers,
Donations should be made to “South Benton Community Museum” in Monroe or “VFW National Home for Children” (at VFW.org/donate).
Viewing will be from 8 to 9:30 a.m. on Friday, December 14, with services at 10 a.m. at McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis. Interment will follow at Simson Chapel Cemetery in Alpine and a luncheon at Bellfountain School.