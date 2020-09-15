Floyd Westbrook

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Floyd R. Westbrook

June 29, 1941 – September 7, 2020

Floyd R. Westbrook was born in Eugene, Oregon to Walter and Martha Westbrook. He passed away at his son's home in Albany, surrounded by his wife and children.

Floyd worked in the timber Industry most of his life, where he met many of his friends. Floyd loved to hunt, grow a garden, raise animals and tell stories of growing up with friends and family.

Floyd met his wife Francis Gibbons in Blachly, Oregon and married her in Philomath, Oregon on October 15, 1960. Floyd and Francis lived in many different places over the years together including Sweet Home, Eddyville, Summit, Falls City and a few others.

Floyd is survived by his wife Francis Westbrook and children Gloria and husband Raymond, Walt and wife Peggy, Russ and wife Cindy, Laura and husband Ken, and Melissa; 19 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren and sister Wilma Denue. His stories will forever live in our memories. Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.