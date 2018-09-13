May 28, 1934 — August 26, 2018
Wayne Buck of Corvallis passed away at home on Sunday surrounded by family and friends, after a year battle with cancer. Hospice support was greatly appreciated. He was born in Humboldt, Iowa to Floyd A. and Jennie Marie Buck. The family including his sister Patricia traveled to Oregon to live in Klamath Falls when Wayne was nine years old.
Wayne attended Henley High School near Klamath Falls where he excelled in football making the all state first team his senior year in 1952 and track doing the high jump, as well as being the President of the Camera Club. Other hobbies were auto mechanics, wood shop and welding. He enjoyed Boy Scouts loving the out of doors. Another joy was riding on The Freedom Train visiting historic sites, battlefields and cities around the country making friends with other Scouts wherever he went.
Wayne joined the Navy Seabees enlisting for two years. He was stationed in the Philippines working on the largest runway in the world at that time. After his discharge from the Navy, he enrolled in Auto Mechanics at Oregon Institute of Technology in Klamath Falls. He loved to work during the summers in housing construction and at Toketee Dam in Douglas County before enrolling at Oregon State University in the Business School with Minor in Engineering. He always took time for fly fishing and especially enjoyed his many trips to the Metolius River.
Wayne married Jane Ellen Henzel on September 3, 1960 at the First United Methodist Church in Klamath Falls. After his graduation from OSU in 1962 the couple moved to Eugene where he worked for Joe Romania Chevrolet, Inc. for eighteen years. The family moved to Corvallis to purchase The O’Toole Dealership and create Wayne Buck Chevrolet-Oldsmobile Inc. which was in business from 1978 - 1990 before obtaining a lot near Philomath for previously owned vehicles, through Oregon Auto Co.
Eric, Darryl, and Marcella were born to Wayne and Jane while living in Eugene. Wayne was Scout Master for Harris Elementary and Roosevelt Junior High Schools in Eugene.
Throughout his life, Wayne served the community where he lived. In Corvallis he is a Past President of Corvallis Rotary Club 1991-1992, a Paul Harris Fellow, member of the OSU Beaver Club, The President’s Club, OSU Foundation, General Motors University of Automotive Management and Service Management graduate, Rotary District Recording Secretary, and Only the Best Club for Outstanding Performance in Chevrolet Management and Service Management and numerous community improvement projects.
Wayne is survived by his wife Jane; sons Eric Nathan and Darryl Anthony; daughter Marcy Kathryn (Robert Becker) of Albany; and grandsons Sage and Chace; sister Patricia (Harold Richter); niece Julie (John Heater) of Salem, Josh and Jordan; nephew Scott and Brandy Richter, Tyler and Miranda of Spokane, Washington and Niece Deanna Taylor of Gresham. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Linda Buck of Keno; and nephew Billy Taylor.
A celebration of life will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, September 23 at the Corvallis Country Club.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Lumina Hospice, OSU Foundation, or Corvallis Rotary Club in care of McHenry Funeral Home, 206 NW 5th St. Corvallis, OR, 97330.
