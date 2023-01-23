Floyd A. (Jughead) Billings

December 27, 1939 - January 7, 2023

Floyd (Jughead) Billings of Monroe, Oregon passed away January 7th after a brief bout of cancer. Floyd was born in Newberg, Oregon on December 27, 1939 to Frank & Maxine Billings.

Floyd attended Creswell grade school and Cottage Grove and Hoopa Valley High Schools.Floyd retired from Hull-Oakes Lumber as their lumber salesman, then he worked for Elk Creek Forest Products selling lumber until he passed away. Floyd loved working and talking with his customers.

Floyd married Sue Coleman in Carson City, Nevada and they made their home in Monroe. They had one daughter Layle Billings McCord (Russ).

Floyd is survived by his wife Sue, daughters Layle of Monroe and Debra Baldy of Sacramento, sons Oscar (Lori) and Richard (Janice) of Hoopa California, 18 grandchildren and many Great-Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Floyd Jr., his parents, and his sister Sharon Agee.

There will be a celebration of Floyds' life on February 11th at 1 PM at the Monroe High School gym. In lieu of flowers, donate to Monroe Fire Department or Monroe Arts Association.