September 1, 1927 – March 28, 2020

Florian Clarence “Red” Schwindt, born in Scio, September 1, 1924 and passed away March 28, 2020 in Lebanon. He was the youngest of 14 children born to Joseph and Anna Schell Schwindt.

Red enlisted in the US Navy in 1942, serving in WWII

He married Colleen Jorgenson in 1945 and together they had three daughters. In the 1950’s the family moved to Florida where Red founded two construction companies.

In 1983 Red married his high school sweetheart, Evelyn Bormann. They lived in Vero Beach, Florida for several years while developing an aviation themed subdivision, Fly-In Ranches.

After moving back to Lebanon in 1991, Red once again began developing property, this time in Golden Valley. True to his childhood farming roots, he raised longhorn cattle and goats as he was clearing the acreage. He liked to tell how to prevent sensitivity to poison oak by eating a graduating-sized leaf every day (starting with a leaf the size of a mouse’s ear).