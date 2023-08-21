February 9, 1938 – August 16, 2023

Florene Erma (Scheffel) Neuschwander went to be with the Lord on August 16, 2023 at the age of 85.

Florene was born in Junction City, Oregon to Chris and Emma (Hartzler) Scheffel on February 9, 1938.She was the youngest of six children and was raised in the Halsey area on the family farm. She attended Grasshopper School through the 8th grade.

At an early age she accepted the Lord as her personal Savior and was an obedient follower and servant of His throughout her life.

Florene and Lyle met at church during their young people's singing get togethers, and started dating which led to their 63 year-long marriage. They farmed for the whole of their married life while raising three daughters on the farm. Mom was a very vital partner in their farm life as her and Dad did all of it together. She drove combine for her dad at age 14 and continued on until into her 70's, training a granddaughter and great-granddaughter how to drive as well.

Florene and Lyle enjoyed traveling, either in their pickup and camper or flying to visit relatives or visiting other destinations with friends and family.

A leader she would never have called herself, but her life led by example to meet the needs of those around her with care and love. She truly lived a life of service to her family, her church, her friends and everyone in her life.

She loved beauty. Flowers in her care were magnificent displays of God's handiwork as was her well-tended and abundant garden where you could always go to get extra produce.

The afghans she crocheted for each of her grandchildren were beautiful and her crocheted tablecloths were works of art.

We have been so blessed to have lived life with such a loving and caring mother and grandmother. We know that the words from Mat. 25:21 "Well done, thou good and faithful servant……enter into the joy of your Lord" will be her eternal reward.

Florene is survived by her daughters Cynthia (Neuschwander) Smith and her husband Donald of Shedd, OR, Sandra (Neuschwander) Krabill and her husband Richard of Christmas Valley, OR and Amber (Neuschwander) Roth and her husband Scott of Lebanon, OR, as well as 17 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Chris and Emma (Hartzler) Scheffel, sister's Stella Scheffel, Catherine Neuschwander, Anne Smucker-Jantzi and brothers Harry Scheffel and Johny Scheffel.

Memorial contributions may be given to Gospel Echoes Northwest or Fairview Mennonite Sewing Circle, sent in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 Washington St. SW, Albany, OR 97321. Her funeral service will be at Fairview Mennonite church on Monday, August 21st, at 11am.