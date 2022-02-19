Florence "Dutch" Fitzgerald

December 29, 1923 - February 9, 2022

On a cool, foggy February 9, 2022 morning we lost the last of a generation of Bonkowski's. Florence Louise, the tenth child born to Anthony and Clara Bonkowski, was born on December 29, 1923 in Brownsville, Oregon.

She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers: Joe, Tony, Stanley and Henry, and four sisters: Veronica Riley, Helen Durst, Leona Piper and Bernice Shores, and two nieces, Donna (Piper) Saxton and Betty Jo (Bonkowski) Busby. She is survived by four nieces: Linda Clark, Jan Titus, Carolyn Vinton, Denise Morrow, and four nephews: Larry Durst, LeRoy Bonkowski, Michael Bonkowski, and David Bonkowski, their spouses and children.

She leaves behind her daughter Barbara Wyman Bennett, her beloved grandson Nicholas Cameron Bennett (wife Kelsey), and two precious great-grandchildren Cameron James Bennett and Noah Cole Bennett.

Florence's dad Anthony emigrated from Poland in 1884. After Anthony and Clara met and married they started a small farm in Holley, Oregon. Florence (Dutch) spent her youth "up home" and graduated in 1942 from Sweet Home High School. She moved to Lebanon and worked for 3 years at Safeway but mainly at Jerry's Market from 1943 to 1967. She enjoyed many years as an Avon representative. She married twice - husbands Fred Wyman and Vernon Fitzgerald. At age 87 she moved to Brookdale Senior Living in Albany to be closer to family. In early 2020 she moved to Waverly Place and received wonderful care from the staff until her peaceful passing at age 98.

Florence was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church. She will be most remembered for tending to her vegetables and flowers. She was most proud of her beautiful fuchsias. Florence cherished dancing, baking cookies, and connecting with loved ones.

Florence will be laid to rest at the IOOF Cemetery in Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.