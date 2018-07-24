July 11, 1922 — July 4, 2018
Florence Claire Pinkston was born on July 11, 1922, in Eugene, Oregon, to Ivan C. Pinkston and Edith L. (McCormack) Pinkston. She grew up in the Junction City area, with her younger brother, Donald Bryce Pinkston. Her parents were mint farmers.
After graduating from Junction City High School, she worked for Mountain States Power Company in Dallas, Oregon. She missed being close to family, so as soon as possible she transferred to the Junction City office and stayed there for several years. She then took a job with Eugene Water and Electric Board (EWEB) in Eugene.
She married Wendell Cole on August 9, 1947, and continued to work at EWEB for a couple more years. She and Wendell lived most of their lives in Albany and Stayton.
Florence was a sweet soul and was loved by everybody that knew her.
Florence is survived by nephew, Mark Pinkston and his wife Jeanna Yeager; niece, Becky Edwards and her husband John Edwards; three great-nieces and nephews; one great-great nephew; and one great-great niece.
A celebration of life will be at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 27, at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home. Private entombment took place at Willamette Memorial Park.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
