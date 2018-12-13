August 10, 1923 — December 10, 2018
Florence Ann Brady, 95, of Lebanon, died, Monday at her home.
Florence was born August 10, 1923 in Lebanon, the daughter of Joe and Emma (Krahn) Sylvester. Florence had resided in Lebanon her entire life and graduated from Lebanon High School in 1941.
Florence married John “Don” Brady on August 1, 1942 in Lebanon. He preceded her in death on April 2, 1998.
Florence had been a homemaker and was a member of the Lebanon Elks Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing pinochle, bunko and gardening.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Alice Leisy (Jim) of Lebanon, Tom Brady (Helen) of Corvallis and Scott Brady (Dixie) of Albany; sister, Beulah Friedhoff of Portland; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
At her request no services will be held.
Contributions in her memory may be made to SafeHaven Humane Society or Samaritan Evergreen Hospice and sent in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355.