Flora Katherine Wren

December 11, 1918 - July 27, 2022

Flora Katherine Wren, 103, of Lebanon, died, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the Oregon Veterans' Home in Lebanon. Kay, as she was known to her family and friends, was a loving wife, mother of three children, grandmother of eight, great-grandmother of nine and great-great-grandmother of 10.

Kay was born to Charlie and Violet Williams on December 11, 1918, in Brokenbow, Oklahoma. As a child Kay's family moved to Ryderwood, Washington, where Kay attended school. On August 30, 1952, Kay married Edward L. Wren. Edward and Kay enjoyed 54 years of marriage, until Edward preceded her in death in 2007.

Kay supported World War II war efforts as a welder in the Portland shipyards; worked as a waitress and grocery clerk; was a long-time member of Lebanon's Jolly Pinocle Club; attended Bethlehem Lutheran Church; and, most notably, she was an exceptional wife and mother. She was a central figure in the lives of her children and grandchildren, working tirelessly to curate a loving and beautiful home that provided many happy memories for her family and neighbors. Her signature apple and lemon meringue pies were second to none and never did she turn down an opportunity to spend time with her beloved grandchildren.

She is survived by her son: Gregg (Joyce) Wren of Lebanon; daughter: Nina (Scott) Weddel of Apache Junction, Arizona; two brothers: Buzz and Jack (Anita) Williams of Centralia, Washington; and her many grandchildren and their families. Her daughter Claudine Dayton of Lebanon preceded her in death in 2021.

A special thanks to her amazing and dedicated chosen forever family at the Oregon Veterans' Home and Willamette Manor Assisted Living for their loving care and companionship to Miss Kay. There aren't enough words. You made her final years jubilant, and her family is forever grateful.

A celebration of life luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m., Friday, August 5, 2022, at Sodaville Evangelical Church in Lebanon (38200 Middle Ridge Dr.). Private Burial will be in Gilliland Cemetery in Sweet Home.

Contributions in Kay's honor may be made to Willamette Manor Assisted Living and sent in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355.