February 20, 1928 — May 11, 2019
Fidencio (Curly) passed away peacefully with family by his side at the age of 91.
Fidencio was born to Florentino and Martina Aguilar in Rancho Grande, Reynosa, Mexico. He was raised in Alamo, Texas before joining the US Army.
He was stationed at Geiger Field in Spokane, Washington during World War II. Shortly after being discharged, he met Socorro Maldonado and they were married April 16, 1955.
For most of their 64 years of marriage, they raised their family in Jefferson. Fidencio, a truly kind and generous man, was a well-respected member of the Jefferson community. He and Socorro were members of St. Thomas Catholic Church in Jefferson as well as St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Albany.
He retired in 1990 from Teledyne Wah Chang, Albany. Fidencio enjoyed the outdoors; fishing, boating, camping, gardening and raising animals on their small farm. However, family was his first priority and his greatest joy.
Fidencio was preceded in death by his parents; and all seven siblings (Manual, Guadalupe, Armando, Jose, David, Ascencion and Roberto). In 2017, he lost his son, James.
Fidencio is survived by his loving wife, Socorro; daughters, Anabel Andres (Tony), Delia Philpot (Mark), and Fidencio Jr (Tracy); grandchildren, Salina, Jennifer, Erin, Christopher, Tyler, Marque and Rhianon; and great-grandchildren Nia, Aveya, Adysyn and Aydyn.
The family would like to express our sincere appreciation to Fidencio's caretakers and Samaritan Evergreen Hospice for their support and care while he battled Lewy Body Dementia.
A viewing will take place from 9 to 10 a.m. on Friday, May 31 at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home (805 Ellsworth St SW in Albany).
A rosary service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 31 at St. Mary's Catholic Church (728 Ellsworth St SW in Albany), with a funeral mass to follow at 11:00 AM.
A concluding graveside service with military honors will take place at Jefferson Cemetery (3311 Cemetery Hill Rd in Jefferson) following the mass. The family then requests your presence at St. Thomas Catholic Church reception hall, 645 N. 3rd St. in Jefferson following the graveside service.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).