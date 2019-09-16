July 31, 1927 — September 12, 2019
Fern Louise Swanson, 92, of Albany, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019.
Fern was born in North Loup, Nebraska to Allen and Mary (Bradley) Sims. She graduated from North Loup High School.
On June 1, 1944 she married Harold L. Swanson. She was a farmer’s wife until 1956 at which time she moved with her family to Albany. She had two children, Dennis (Marcia) Swanson of Albany and Diane (Jerry) Moffit of Brookings, Oregon. She was a loving grandmother to her three grandchildren, Kelli (Kelly) Backer of Albany, Craig (Janelle) Swanson of Salem, and Kristin (Donald Jr.) Soto of Albany. Her great-grandchildren who were the lucky recipients of dozens of cookies and cinnamon rolls include Kiali Thompson, Jacob (Tiffany) Backer, Jackson Soto, Mason Soto, Bailey Backer, Sydney Backer, Madison Swanson, and Caitlin Swanson. Great-great-grandchildren are Austin and Hadley Thompson and Quinn Backer.
Fern worked as a receptionist for Dr. Arne Jensen and then for the Weatherford, Thompson, Horton, and Jordan Law Firm. She was then personal secretary to Judge Carl Stanley before ending her career as receptionist to Dr. Ted Deems.
You have free articles remaining.
She and Harold enjoyed every opportunity to go dancing with their friends. Her family remembers her as a loving and generous person and as an amazing housekeeper, cook, and baker who always had treats ready for family and friends.
No services are planned. Private interment will be at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland.
Contributions may be made in memory of Fern to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 SW Washington St., Albany, OR 97321.
Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.