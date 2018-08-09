May 6, 1918 — August 5, 2018
Fern Faye Dixon, 100, of Albany, passed away Sunday, August 5, 2018 at her home.
Fern was born in Drain, Oregon to Howard and Opal (Krewson) Tracy. She grew up in Drain on the family ranch and moved to Cottage Grove, graduating from Cottage Grove High School in 1936.
She married Boone E. “Dick” Dixon in 1942 in Vancouver, Washington. When Dick went to serve in the Army in World War II, Fern went to work at First National Bank in Cottage Grove.
Upon Dick’s return, they lived in Portland until his employment took them to Albany.
Fern continued her banking career at First National Bank of Albany, as well as Citizen’s Valley Bank and Key Bank and also kept books for Dick’s tire company, Dixon Tire Co. in Halsey.
Fern loved music and playing the piano, as well as traveling and growing flowers.
She is survived by her niece, Virginia Sherwood of Cottage Grove; and nephew, Joe Tracy of Anchor Point, Alaska.
Fern was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dick; and brother, Herschel Tracy.
A viewing will be from 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at Fisher Funeral Home. A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 17, 2018 at the First Christian Church in Albany, followed by a graveside at 2 p.m. at Rest Haven Memorial Park in Eugene.
Memorial contributions to the First Christian Church or Albany Boys and Girls Club may be sent in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 Washington St. SW, Albany, OR 97321.
Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com
