Felizitas (Faye) M. Bone

June 26, 1920 - June 7, 2020

Felizitas M. Bone, 99, passed peacefully in her apartment at an assisted living facility in Citrus Heights, California surrounded by her loving family, only 19 days from her 100th birthday.

Faye was born in Kassel, Germany as the only child of Klara and Ludwig Endter. Faye was a resident of Germany until she met her husband Dr. Jesse F. Bone at Washington State University in 1950 during a study abroad scholarship.

They married that year and moved to Corvallis where Jesse was a professor in the veterinary department at Oregon State University. They lived in Corvallis for 30 years while raising their family. Faye taught German and English at Corvallis High School and later at Crescent Valley High School from 1967-1980. Faye earned her bachelor’s degree at OSU in 1964 and her master’s in 1969 at the University of Oregon. She volunteered and served as chair of the OSU thrift shop in the 1960’s. Faye was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta and the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society.