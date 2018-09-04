June 10, 1925 — August 5, 2018
Faye King McGrath was born in Portland, Oregon on June 10, 1925 to Arthur and Pearl King and was the youngest of four children. A graduate of Washington High School, she was their 1943 Rose Festival Princess.
She graduated from OSU, was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority and met and married her husband of over 70 years, Bernie McGrath.
Faye was a devoted mother to Bernie and Gary. In 1959, the family moved to Corvallis where she lived for the next 40 years. In Corvallis, she ran the Calvin Presbyterian preschool for 15 years.
A huge Oregon State sports fan, she also enjoyed following the Blazers and whatever sports her boys or grandchildren were playing. She enjoyed crafts, sewing, staying in touch with her sorority sisters and spending time at their cabin on Devil's Lake.
In 2003, Faye and Bern moved to Friendsview Manor in Newberg.
She died unexpectedly on Sunday, August 5 at age 93 from a brain hemorrhage.
Faye is survived by her husband, Bernie; sons, Bernie and Gary; granddaughters, Marina Johnson and Amanda Stewart; grandson, Sean McGrath; and six great-grandchildren.
Faye's family was her world and she will be remembered for her unconditional love, English toffee and hugs. She was the heart and soul of our family.
A reception will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Monday, September 17 at Friendsview Manor in Newberg, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Faye’s name to Oregon State Foundation – Pat Casey Fund. 134 Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, 97331.