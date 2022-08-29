 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Faith Jane Knox

February 6, 1946 - August 25, 2022

Faith Mac Donald Knox, 76, former nurse and piano teacher. Passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Born February 6, 1946, in San Francisco, California, daughter to Ian Mac Donald and Mildred L. Grimes. Also preceded in death by stepfather, Kenneth A. Grimes, brother, Charles C. Mac Donald and beloved husband of 23 years, George W. Knox, MD. Survived by husband, Jeffrey R. Estrin; daughters, Kristine Hennessy of Corvallis, Oregon and Kathryn Brown of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; stepsons, George D. Knox of Clackamas, Oregon & John Knox, MD of Virginia and eight grandchildren.

