Ezekiel "Zeke" Hennessey Mitchel was born on Mother's Day, May 13, 1990 to Ruth Hennessey and Jeremiah Mitchel. Though he was born on Camano Island, WA, he spent most of his life in the Willamette Valley.

First growing up in Corvallis where he graduated from College Hill/Corvallis High School in 2009, and then more recently in the Independence/Monmouth area. He received his religious education at St. Mary's Church, and found joy in service to others. As a youth he was a lifeguard and library volunteer for many years. He achieved the Life Scout rank. After high school, Ezekiel worked at Subway, where he met the love of his life Anna in 2011 when they were coworkers. From there Ezekiel, always a gentle giant, worked as a security guard at Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis where he was known for his patience and soft touch with those in need.

Eventually, Ezekiel joined Anna in the tile and design business, first at Mid-Valley Tile and then as the operator of his own business, Mitchel Tile Company. He had a reputation for honesty, integrity and expert attention to detail. He took pride in his work and loved the artistry involved in tile setting. His fine craftsmanship is on display in countless residences and businesses in the Willamette Valley. Ezekiel married Anna Clink in 2020 in Independence. When he wasn't working he loved being outdoors, camping and spending time with friends and family. He felt a special affinity for the Drift Creek Wilderness near Waldport.

He was a devoted husband to Anna; a cat dad to Milo and Reese; a son to Ruth and Jeremiah; a brother to Amelia and her husband Michael, Veronica and her husband Cullen, Brenda, Brand, Beth, Betty, and Jeremiah Jr; a grandson to Younga; a doting uncle to Roslyn, Ava and Mathias; a stepson to Daniel; son-in-law to Kent and Theresa; brother-in-law to Stephen and Jason; and a loyal friend to many.

Despite the great efforts of Ezekiel and the medical staff at Willamette Valley Cancer Institute and Providence Franz Cancer Center, he passed away on February 19, 2023 from metastatic melanoma. He spent his final hours at home surrounded by his wife Anna, sisters Amelia and Veronica and his beloved cats.

His family and friends will miss him terribly but we will remember his love, humor and good sense for the rest of our lives.

In lieu of flowers, his family has started a memorial scholarship in his honor for high school graduates going into construction trades or small business ownership and is accepting donations through the Benton Community Foundation. https://bcfgives.org/ezekiel-hennessey-mitchel-scholarship-fund/

A memorial service will be held at the Corvallis Community Center on March 18th from 1-4. Please join us.