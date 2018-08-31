March 31, 1929 — August 27, 2018
Evertt Wingo, 89, of Albany passed away Monday at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House.
Born in National City, California to Roy and Diri (Neff) Wingo, Evertt moved to Valley Center, California as a boy and then to Philomath in 1941, before moving to Albany in 1943.
He married Ethel Baltimore on October 19, 1947 in Albany and celebrated 70 years of marriage last October. Together, they fostered 28 children in their home.
Evertt started driving truck at age 18 and dearly loved his driving career, retiring at age 70. He was a superb wood craftsman, and loved making things to give to people. He enjoyed fishing on the river’s edge.
Evertt began attending First Assembly of God Church in 1963. He started and led the Royal Ranger program and was known as “Commander Wingo.” At First Assembly, he served as a deacon, a Sunday school bus driver and teacher, and sang in the choir.
Survivors include his wife Ethel; daughters, Judy Pierce (Raymond) and Diane Freitag (Homer); foster sons, Daniel and David Cano; nine grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Roy in 1964.
A service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 5 at the Willamette Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel.
