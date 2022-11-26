Everett Arthur Jenne died peacefully in his home in Albany, OR, on November 6, 2022.

Everett was born near Beattie, Kansas to Fred A. Jenne and Anna Mary Vasey-Jenne. He graduated from Homesville Consolidated High School. He married Jannice E. Clausen in 1958 and they had three children. Later he married Marjorie Fredrickson (deceased), and Anna Edwards (deceased). He lived for many years in Kennewick, WA.

Everett graduated from the Agriculture College of the University of Nebraska in 1952 with a B.S. in Soil Science and with a master’s degree in 1953. He spent 2 years in Iraq with International Voluntary Services. He received his Ph.D. in 1960 from Oregon State University. He worked for the US Geological Survey in Denver and later in Menlo Park, CA. He later worked for Battelle Northwest in Richland, Washington.

He is survived by his sister, Caroline Roseman; son, Paul; and daughter, Lynne; six grandchildren and several great grandchildren. He is also survived by Alberta Fredrickson (Marjorie Fredrickson’s daughter.)

He was preceded in death by a son, Michael.