May 6, 1926 – May 27, 2020

Evelyn Sanders, 94, passed away May 27, 2020 peacefully in her sleep at Timberview Care Center; Albany, Oregon.

Evelyn grew up in Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin and has resided in Albany since 1955.

She dedicated her life to raising her two children. She loved flowers of all kinds, cats, swimming, and reading the newspaper.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth.

She is survived by her daughter, Janet Sanders; son, Jack Sanders (Danelle); and grandson, Jory Sanders. Evelyn was loved greatly by her family and will be missed.

