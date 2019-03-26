December 29, 1930 — March 7, 2019
Evelyn Regele, age 88, Beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend passed away March 7, 2019 at home with her four children, Cynthia, Rodger, Elizabeth and David by her side.
Evelyn was born to Floyd and Elsie Graham in Fall City, Oregon on December 29, 1930.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Rodger L Regele; her siblings, Don Matheny, Ken Graham, Maxine Dunshee, Virginia Bagger, and Albert Graham.
Evelyn worked at The Pip Tide in Newport and at Pick of the Litter as a volunteer.
A memorial will be set at a later time.