Evelyn M. Martin

October 14, 1940 - September 21, 2021

In the early hours of September 21, Lyn Martin, age 80, passed from this earthly realm. Lyn was a devoted mother, wife, and, for more than half a century, a member of the Bahá'í Faith.

Lyn was born in San Diego, California, on October 14, 1940. She learned about the Bahá'í Faith in 1969 at a comparative religion class in Albany, quickly embraced its teachings, and began her life of service to her faith and her community.

Lyn was a multi-talented person who had an eye for beauty in all aspects of her life, whether gardening, creating flower arrangements, offering hospitality, and in her loving attention to family, friends, and her local community. At the same time, Lyn always carried a broader vision of the world and the needs of humanity.