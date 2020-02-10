July 23, 1937 – January 23, 2020
Evelyn Louise Ranck was born in Vancouver, Washington to Harry and Grace (Crump) Everett. She was one of four children. On March 1, 1957, she married Jack Ranck and they had three children of their own. They remained married for 49 years until his passing in 2006.
Evelyn enjoyed cooking and loved to travel and fish. She was a member of the Order of the Amaranth and active in sorority sector Theta, Beta, chapter Beta, Sigma, and Phi. She loved to teach children and adults, and her true passion was swimming. She taught swimming at the YMCA and was involved in synchronized swimming until age 79.
She retired from West Albany High School and the YMCA after working at both for 25 years.
You have free articles remaining.
She had 12 grandchildren, was a great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother and loved all of them equally.
Evelyn is survived by her sons, Steve Ranck of Eugene, Ted Ranck of Veneta, and Dan Ranck of Springfield; brother, Richard Everett of Lake Oswego; sisters, Carol Elliot of Hawaii, and Molly Lundburg of Sherwood; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack; and grandson, Michael Ranck.
Evelyn went home peacefully to be with the lord. She was loved dearly by friends and family and will be greatly missed by all.
She will be interred at Franklin Butte Cemetery. Share memories with family and friends Saturday, March 28, 2020 from 11- 2p.m. at Eastside Christian Church in Albany. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association in care of Fisher Funeral Home, P.O. Box 156, Albany, OR 97321. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
Service information
11:00AM-2:00PM
1910 Grand Prairie SE
Albany, OR 97322