Evelyn L. Goodwin Arjmandi (Murphy) was born in Remer, Minnesota on March 24, 1943 andpassed away April 18, 2023 in Albany, Oregon.

"Tomorrow will start without me. It is well with my soul."

A graveside service for family andfriends will be at 2:00pm, Monday, June 5, 2023 at Willamette Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers she suggests donations to your local Humane Society and/or the Smile Train, 'changing lives forever.' Our family would like to thank you, for your kind expressions ofsympathy.