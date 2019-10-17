May 15, 1935 — October 14, 2019
Evelyn “Jeannie” McCord, 84, previously of Halsey and recently from Albany, passed away at Timberwood Court.
Born the daughter of Lester and Nellie (Duncan) Barker, she was born in McFarland, California. Jeannie married Clifford McCord on June 24, 1951 in Harrisburg.
Jeannie is survived by her children, Mike and wife, Carol, Jack and wife, Carla, Pamela and her husband, Ron Pettijohn; six grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded by her husband, Clifford; brother, Keith Barker; and two grandchildren.
A 1 p.m. graveside service will be Tuesday, October 22 at Twin Oaks cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the local Alzheimer’s Association in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 SW Washington St. Albany, Or. 97321.