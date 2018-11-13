May 5, 1923 — November 4, 2018
Evelyn Plyler, 95, of Corvallis, peacefully passed away on a Sunday evening in the presence of family.
Evelyn was born in Pasadena, California, to Eunice Walton and Jack London Lowe.
She grew up in Gig Harbor, Washington, where she graduated from Gig Harbor High School.
She was a Rosie the Riveter in San Diego, California at Consolidated Aircraft working on PBY gun mounts during World War II.
She married US Navy Chief Petty Officer Roy E. Plyler on February 17, 1945. Her husband was a Pearl Harbor survivor and retired after 20 years in the Navy. The Navy took them to Oakland, California; San Diego, California: Memphis, Tennessee; and Norfolk, Virginia. They also lived in Mercer Island, Washington; Salem, Oregon; Grants Pass, Oregon; and Corvallis. She designed and had built four of the homes they lived in.
She had six children.
Evelyn loved gardening, bird watching, sewing, and making flower arrangements for friends and family. She was a snowbird who spent many winters in Pahrump, Nevada. She had to walk every day and loved making salads. She rarely missed a Seattle Mariners or Seahawks game on television.
She is survived by daughter, Carol L. (Plyler) Standley; and sons, James E. Plyler, Robert D. Plyler, Gary A. Plyler, and John R. Plyler. She had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy E. Plyler and son, Douglas C. Plyler.
There will be a private family memorial. She will join her husband and son in Willamette National Cemetery.
The family is making all the arrangements through McHenry Funeral Home.