January 31, 1928 — November 3, 2018
Evelyn Dalton, beloved mother, green thumb at growing flowers, baker of delicious pies, and awesome piano player of Western swing passed away at the glorious age of 90.
Evelyn was born to Herman and Hattie Roberts in the small town of Colcord, Oklahoma. She wasn’t alone growing up on the family farm as she was surrounded by five brothers — Howard, Clinton, Cotton, Roy and Donald.
On September 30, 1944, she married Edgar Dalton. After moving several times, they came to Oregon in 1946. Together, they raised three children. One of their biggest accomplishments was building their own home along the Santiam River, where she resided for over 50 years.
She loved to cook, especially Southern style. Her ability to take a little of everything in the kitchen and turn it into a soup 30 minutes later was uncanny. Pies were her specialty, from cream to fruit, they teased your taste buds, a crust that would melt in your mouth and kept you coming back.
When it came to flowers she treated them like her children, always nurturing them daily to ensure they grew. If it was a seed, she would plant it just to see what she would get. She even started a rosebush once from taking a cutting from a bouquet of roses and inserting it into a potato to get it started. This is also a gift she learned from her mother. In her words, “I love to plant flowers, I like to see the beauty of anything grow.”
Music was the love of her life early on from listening to her mother play gospel music on the piano. She acquired her first musical instrument by selling packets of seeds. Her talent as a musician was truly a gift from God, as she never learned to read music. For her, it was a matter of listening to the music greats or a jukebox and then setting down to a piano and letting the magic of her fingers dance across the ivories sending out notes to songs she had heard. At age 15, she sang with her brother on a weekly radio show in Oklahoma, having the ability to harmonize with anyone she sang with. Later, she played at the well-known Cottonwoods, just outside of Lebanon, while carrying her third child. From big band to country & western, she played it all.
She was proceeded in death by her husband, Edgar, in 1984; and her brothers over the years.
Evelyn is survived by her sons, Eddie Dalton and his wife, Arabella of Schertz, Texas, Bob Dalton and his wife, Dawn of Sweet Home; daughter, Rosemary Urban and her husband, Wayne of Sweet Home; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 17, at the Sweet Home United Methodist Church located 845 Sixth Avenue.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite charity or The Sweet Home United Methodist Church in memory of Evelyn.
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements (www.sweethomefuneral.com).