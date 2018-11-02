May 15, 1941 — October 31, 2018
Evelyn Ardith Fagan, 77, of Sweet Home passed away Wednesday.
She was born in Lebanon to Amos Jackson and Edith Jewel (Nothiger) Crockett.
She grew up in Sweet Home and has been a lifelong resident. She was a lifelong beautician and BPW member.
Evelyn enjoyed winters in Yuma, Arizona and loved getting her nails done, camping and going to her kids sports events. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren.
She loved beading and making jewelry with her daughter and son-in-law.
She is survived by her husband, Johnnie R. Fagan; sons, Dean R. Dearborn and Bobby B. Dearborn; daughter, Scherry E. Lannom; brother, Jack Crockett; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and her dogs: Nickel and Coco.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her step-son, Larry Fagan.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. on Friday, November 9 at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service will follow viewing at 11 a.m. Final burial will be at Lewis Cemetery. A reception will be at Sweet Home Evangelical Church following the graveside.
Memorial contributions can be made in her name to the American Cancer Society.
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.