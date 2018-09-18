October 26, 1929 — September 14, 2018
Eva V. Holt, 88, of Lebanon, passed away at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany on Friday, September 14, 2018.
She was born October 26, 1929, in Frederick, Maryland, to Luther and Ella (Mayne) Bartgis.
Eva is survived by her son, Bill Holt, and his wife Sherry of Estacada; her daughter, Nancy Offutt of Lebanon; grandchildren, Shelly Offutt Kirkman, Andy Offutt, Lidia Larson, and Jeff Holt; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willard B. “Bill” Holt, Sr.; Clyde Offutt; 13 brothers and sisters; and her parents.
Private interment will take place at Willamette National Cemetery.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.