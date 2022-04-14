Eva M. Schamp

April 28, 1939 - April 10, 2022

It is with great sadness that the family of Eva Marie Schamp announces her passing on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at the age of 82.

Eva was born April 28, 1939 in Yugoslavia. As a child she was greatly impacted by WWII, and the family fled Germany for the safety of America - settling in St. Louis. Speaking no English, Eva had to "re-learn" in an American school. In 1954 Eva began a "pen pal" relationship with a dashing Army soldier named Gary. They fell deeply in love and married in 1955. After completing his last tour of duty, the family settled in Albany in 1960.

Eva's family was her entire world. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Eva. She had an uncanny ability to find happiness in her daily activities. She worried over and took care of her family until the end, often ignoring her own needs. Eva was known as a fighter - having been diagnosed with aggressive leukemia over 20 years ago, she persevered to have precious time with her grandchildren. The grandchildren had a special place in her heart - each of them having a pet name for her and her for them.

She nursed Gary through the last days of his life in 2013. Although suffering from significant pain, Eva continued to endure, enjoying the arrival of several great-grandchildren. In the end, her heart could no longer survive the battle.

Forever Loved, Forever Missed & Forever in our Hearts.

Eva is survived by her daughter Mary (Dick); sons Gary Jr. (LeAnn), Rick (Cindy) and Frank (Holly); grandchildren Todd (Katie), Ally (Michael), Adam (Kylie), Michael, Anna (Casey), Myleigh, Jayden and Jozee; eight great-grandchildren; and goddaughter Leisa Lindberg.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.

A celebration of life and funeral service will be held Monday, April 18 at 1 p.m., at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in care of AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home, 805 Ellsworth St. S.W., Albany, OR 97321.

