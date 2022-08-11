June 13, 1930 - August 7, 2022

Eva Berta Roe passed away at the age of 92. She was married to Wesley Roe 53 wonderful years until he went to heaven.

She resided in Albany for most of her life until she moved to Salem with her granddaughter Melissa in 2015.

She is survived by her son Scott and granddaughters Mariah White and Melissa Jones.

Eva was a light to all that knew her. She was honest, loyal, spunky, and kind. Taking care of others and making delicious food were her God given gifts.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 13th at 10 a.m. at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens followed by a memorial service at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Her famous cookies will be served.

Please dress in colors as Eva did not like black, it reminded her of the wartimes in Germany.

In lieu of flowers, please leave written notes of your most cherished memories of Eva.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).