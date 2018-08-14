Subscribe for 17¢ / day

June 14, 1937 — August 7, 2018

Eunice passed away on Tuesday, August 7, 2018, at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany.

Eunice was born in Salem and lived in Oregon her whole life. She graduated from Albany Union High School and worked for First National Bank of Oregon, which became First Interstate Bank of Oregon, and then Wells Fargo Bank. After her retirement from Wells Fargo Bank, she volunteered at the receptionist’s desk for 18 years at Albany General Hospital.

Eunice was a member of First Church of God, Albany as well as The Order of the Amaranth Cherry Court No. 19 of Oregon.

She enjoyed cross-stitching with the sewing group at the Albany Senior Center and her Sunday Church lunch group. She also enjoyed the music at Riverfront Park during summertime.

Eunice was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Ida McCallister; and brother, Wallace.

She will be interred in the family plot at Willamette Memorial Park in Albany.

Viewing will be from 10 am to noon on Friday, August 17, 2018, at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 18, 2018, at First Church of God. Private interment will take place at Willamette Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in care of the Albany General Hospital Foundation or to the Albany General Hospital Foundation Auxiliary.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).

