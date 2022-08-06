Eunice I. (Chris) Behm

April 8, 1932 - August 2, 2022

Eunice (Chris) Iona Behm, 90, of Billings, Montana passed away August 2nd at the home of Jerry and Sue Young in Tenstrike, Minnesota.

She was born in Bozeman, Montana on April 8, 1932, to Robert A. and Orpha (Montgomery) Christie. She spent her early life in the Gallatin Valley and the Sedan area. They then moved to California and settled in the L.A. area where Chris graduated from Pasadena High School. She worked and lived in that area and was later married to David Wright on April 8, 1953. They had a son, Michael K. Behm, and were divorced a year later. She then met the love of her life, Bob N. Behm, who was in the U.S. Navy, and were married on September 10, 1956. He adopted Michael as his son and they later moved to Eugene, Oregon, where they had another son, Randy Behm. They later moved to their final home in Albany, Oregon. Chris loved to garden and had a strong faith and love of the Lord.

Chris and Bob loved to travel and took many trips with her brother Bob and his wife Sharon to many states and to Mexico. They would stop at garage sales and flea markets all around the country and were lovers of a good buy.

Chris was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Orpha Christie; husband Bob Behm; sons Michael and Randy Behm; grandson Neal Behm; brothers Bob Christie, Harold, Verne, Kenneth, Glenn, and Marvin; sisters Helen Christie, Pat Wozny, and Juanita Hedrich.

She is survived by grandson Corey (Erin) Young in Austin, Texas; granddaughter Stephani Behm and great-grandchildren Braeden, Allen, and Faith Behm in Lebanon, Oregon. She has numerous nieces and nephews.

Chris loved a good laugh and was a blessing to many. She is with the two loves of her life, our Lord and her husband Bob. Her final resting place will be with her late husband in Albany, Oregon, at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens at 11 a.m. on August 11, 2022, where a brief graveside memorial service will be held.

