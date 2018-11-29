1923-2018
Eunice M. May Davis passed away November 22, 2018.
She was born to Charles L. and Susie Hollingsworth May on December 27, 1923 in Alpine, Oregon. She joined four brothers, Roy, Joe, Sam, and Louis and two sisters Florence and RuthAnn May.
Eunice graduated from Philomath High School in 1942, where she met her future husband, Don Davis. After a five year courtship, they were married August 26, 1943. They were blessed with three wonderful daughters and a wonderful son. They were so proud of their family.
Don and Eunice built their first home in Blodgett and lived there for 12 years. Their second home was in Alsea for seven years. They then bought a 32-acre farm near Philomath where they lived for 42 years. In 2004, they moved to Corvallis.
Don and Eunice spent about 15 years of their retirement traveling in their motor home. When the children were still home they did a lot of camping and fishing. Eunice was a stay-at-home mom and housewife for 19 years. In 1965, she went to work for OSU Food Service for 25 years. She retired in 1991. Eunice loved her job.
Eunice was proceeded in death by her parents; six siblings; one great-grandson, and her beloved husband, Donald A. Davis, who died on August 8, 2016. They were 18 days short of their 73rd anniversary.
She is survived by daughters, Karen Neisess, Connie and husband Jerry Bennett, and RuthAnn Drake, all of Philomath; and son, Donald R. and wife Billie of Alsea; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on December 7 at McHenry Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 7 at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens in Albany. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the First Baptist Church, 335 S. 26th Street Philomath from 3 to 5 p.m. following the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, if inclined, please donate to the Soup Kitchen, PO Box 670 Philomath, OR 97370.